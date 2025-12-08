Modernizing Efforts: Psychological Operations Showcases Cutting-Edge Innovation

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School present practical and urgently needed capabilities to fill real- world gaps during PSYOP Innovation Day on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Nov. 14, 2025. Innovation Day allowed Soldiers from across the Regiment an opportunity to showcase solutions designed to fill operational gaps, outpace near-pear adversaries and increase lethality in competition and conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jade Archuleta)
