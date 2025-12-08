USAG Stuttgart hosts annual Christmas tree lighting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart celebrated its annual tree lighting on Panzer Kaserne in Boeblingen, Germany.on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. The night’s events included Frosty Fest, hosted by Stuttgart Family & MWR, a tree lighting and the Army vs. Navy flag football game. U.S. Army photo by Margarita Cambest