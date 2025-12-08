Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Stuttgart hosts annual Christmas tree lighting [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Stuttgart hosts annual Christmas tree lighting

    BOBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Margarita Cambest 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart celebrated its annual tree lighting on Panzer Kaserne in Boeblingen, Germany.on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. The night’s events included Frosty Fest, hosted by Stuttgart Family & MWR, a tree lighting and the Army vs. Navy flag football game. U.S. Army photo by Margarita Cambest

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 07:36
    Photo ID: 9430616
    VIRIN: 251205-O-LR189-8040
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.02 MB
    Location: BOBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Stuttgart hosts annual Christmas tree lighting [Image 7 of 7], by Margarita Cambest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Stuttgart hosts annual Christmas tree lighting
    USAG Stuttgart hosts annual Christmas tree lighting
    USAG Stuttgart hosts annual Christmas tree lighting
    USAG Stuttgart hosts annual Christmas tree lighting
    USAG Stuttgart hosts annual Christmas tree lighting
    USAG Stuttgart hosts annual Christmas tree lighting
    USAG Stuttgart hosts annual Christmas tree lighting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download