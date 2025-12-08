USAG Stuttgart hosts annual Christmas tree lighting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

USAG Stuttgart Commander Col. Edward J. Sanford gives remarks ahead of the annual Army vs. Navy flag football game at Panzer Kaserne at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025.The garrison celebrated its annual tree lighting alongside Frosty Fest, hosted by Stuttgart Family & MWR, and the Army vs. Navy flag football game. U.S. Army photo by Margarita Cambest