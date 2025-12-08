Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz kicks off holiday season with community celebration [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz kicks off holiday season with community celebration

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Bernd Mai 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    BAUMHOLDER, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz celebrated the start of the holiday season with a traditional holiday tree lighting and community event Dec. 5 at the Rheinlander Community Club on Smith Barracks. The event featured live music in both English and German by first graders from Smith Elementary School, as well as food, crafts, photos with Santa and festive entertainment. More than 400 Soldiers, civilians and family members attended, along with U.S. and local German community leaders.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 05:43
    Photo ID: 9430547
    VIRIN: 251205-O-EB718-2878
    Resolution: 4496x3264
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz kicks off holiday season with community celebration [Image 2 of 2], by Bernd Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz kicks off holiday season with community celebration
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz kicks off holiday season with community celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz kicks off holiday season with community celebration

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download