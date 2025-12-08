USAG Rheinland-Pfalz kicks off holiday season with community celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz celebrated the start of the holiday season with a traditional holiday tree lighting and community event Dec. 5 at the Rheinlander Community Club on Smith Barracks. The event featured live music in both English and German by first graders from Smith Elementary School, as well as food, crafts, photos with Santa and festive entertainment. More than 400 Soldiers, civilians and family members attended, along with U.S. and local German community leaders.