USAG Rheinland-Pfalz kicks off holiday season with community celebration

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz celebrated the start of the holiday season with a traditional holiday tree lighting and community event Dec. 5 at the Rheinlander Community Club on Smith Barracks.

The event featured live music in both English and German by first graders from Smith Elementary School, as well as food, crafts, photos with Santa and festive entertainment.

More than 400 Soldiers, civilians and family members attended, along with U.S. and local German community leaders, including Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commander, Col. Christopher Richardson,16th Sustainment Brigade commander, Baumholder District Mayor Bernd Alsfasser and Baumholder City Mayor Guenther Jung.

Col. Jeffery Higgins, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander, opened the event.

"I can't think of a better way to start the Christmas season than getting together with friends and families and keeping this tradition alive," Higgins said.

Following Higgins’ speech, Richardson delivered holiday wishes on behalf of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, one of the largest units that USAG Rheinland-Pfalz supports in the Baumholder Military Community.

Mayor Alsfasser offered a holiday greeting from the local community.

"The world and life have become more difficult,” Alsfasser said. “Therefore, we must work even more closely together than before and not turn away from one another. That is why my Christmas wish is that we - Germans and Americans - strengthen everything that unites us.”

The highlight of the evening was the arrival of Santa Claus, riding on a USAG Rheinland-Pfalz fire engine with lights flashing and siren sounding. After making their way through the crowd, Santa, Higgins, Richardson, Lalor, Alsfasser, Jung, Principal Richard Dye and three Smith Elementary School students led the grand countdown and flipped the electric switch to light the large Christmas tree outside the Rheinlander.

