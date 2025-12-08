flight line operations

251201-N-IJ922-1006 SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 1, 2025) – Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Tiauna Benjamin and Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Alex Doyle prepare to launch a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon assigned to the “Fighting Marlins” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-40 is currently deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, supporting the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, while defending U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy A. Anderson)
