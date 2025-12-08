Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    flight line operations [Image 5 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    flight line operations

    ITALY

    11.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andy Anderson 

    Patrol Squadron 40

    251201-N-IJ922-1011 SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 1, 2025) – A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon assigned to the “Fighting Marlins” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 sits on the apron at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, with Mount Etna visible in the background. VP-40 is currently deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, supporting the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, while defending U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy A. Anderson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 03:57
    Photo ID: 9430527
    VIRIN: 251201-N-IJ992-1011
    Resolution: 2999x1999
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, flight line operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Andy Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    flight line operations
    flight line operations
    flight line operations
    flight line operations
    flight line operations
    flight line operations
    flight line operations
    flight line operations
    flight line operations
    flight line operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download