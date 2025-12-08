III MEF engages media to discuss key accomplishments and future initiatives in the Indo-Pacific

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) commanding general, engages with media representatives during a roundtable discussion at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 9, 2025. III MEF is committed to enhancing regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Engaging with the media allows III MEF to effectively communicate its mission and accomplishments to the public, fostering greater understanding of its vital role in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)
