III MEF engages media to discuss key accomplishments and future initiatives in the Indo-Pacific

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) commanding general, addresses key media representatives at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 9, 2025. III MEF is dedicated to supporting U.S. national interests and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific. Through engagement with the media, III MEF aims to highlight its ongoing efforts and the significance of its role in maintaining regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)