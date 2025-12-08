Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project [Image 7 of 10]

    Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project

    CUTLER BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project (BBCW) is part of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) that aims to restore the quality, quantity, timing and distribution of water within the Greater Everglades Ecosystem. The BBCW Project includes three components: Deering Estate, L-31E Flow Way and Cutler Wetlands. All components of the BBCW Project have been completed. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 23:22
    Photo ID: 9430339
    VIRIN: 251208-A-AZ289-3114
    Resolution: 11152x7435
    Size: 16.11 MB
    Location: CUTLER BAY, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

