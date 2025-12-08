Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Submarine Squadron 11 Sailor's Promotion Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Submarine Squadron 11 Sailor's Promotion Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Smith 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    251024-N-SS900-2120 SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Oct. 24, 2025) – Lt. Cmdr. Manuel Reynoso, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, poses for a photo after being promoted to lieutenant commander at the Unconditional Surrender Statue in San Diego, California, Oct. 24, 2025. Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)

    This work, Submarine Squadron 11 Sailor's Promotion Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

