251024-N-SS900-2120 SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Oct. 24, 2025) – Lt. Cmdr. Manuel Reynoso, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, poses for a photo after being promoted to lieutenant commander at the Unconditional Surrender Statue in San Diego, California, Oct. 24, 2025. Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 17:40
|Photo ID:
|9429698
|VIRIN:
|251024-N-SS900-2120
|Resolution:
|5248x4055
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Submarine Squadron 11 Sailor's Promotion Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.