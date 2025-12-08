Submarine Squadron 11 Sailor's Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251024-N-SS900-2120 SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Oct. 24, 2025) – Lt. Cmdr. Manuel Reynoso, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, poses for a photo after being promoted to lieutenant commander at the Unconditional Surrender Statue in San Diego, California, Oct. 24, 2025. Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)