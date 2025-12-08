Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Submarine Squadron 11 Sailor's Promotion Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Submarine Squadron 11 Sailor's Promotion Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Smith 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    251024-N-SS900-2008 SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Oct. 24, 2025) – Lt. Manuel Reynoso, middle, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, swears the oath during his promotion ceremony to lieutenant commander at the Unconditional Surrender Statue in San Diego, California, Oct. 24, 2025. Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 17:40
    Photo ID: 9429697
    VIRIN: 251024-N-SS900-2008
    Resolution: 5859x3906
    Size: 5.75 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Submarine Squadron 11 Sailor's Promotion Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Submarine Squadron 11 Sailor's Promotion Ceremony
    Submarine Squadron 11 Sailor's Promotion Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    supply officer
    Defensor Pacis
    promotion
    submarine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download