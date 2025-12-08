Submarine Squadron 11 Sailor's Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251024-N-SS900-2008 SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Oct. 24, 2025) – Lt. Manuel Reynoso, middle, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, swears the oath during his promotion ceremony to lieutenant commander at the Unconditional Surrender Statue in San Diego, California, Oct. 24, 2025. Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)