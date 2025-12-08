Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Submarine Squadron 11 Mental Health Fair [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Submarine Squadron 11 Mental Health Fair

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rashan Jefferson 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    251023-N-DO408-1059 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Oct. 23, 2025) – Lt. Cmdr. Linett Sierra, assigned to Submarine Squadron 11, pets a dog during a mental health fair held on the pier onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Oct. 23, 2025. Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Rashan P. Jefferson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 17:36
    Photo ID: 9429695
    VIRIN: 251023-N-DO408-1059
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.59 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Submarine Squadron 11 Mental Health Fair [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Rashan Jefferson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Submarine Squadron 11 Mental Health Fair
    Submarine Squadron 11 Mental Health Fair
    Submarine Squadron 11 Mental Health Fair
    Submarine Squadron 11 Mental Health Fair

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    submarines
    Defensor Pacis
    mental health

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download