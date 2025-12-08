Submarine Squadron 11 Mental Health Fair

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251023-N-DO408-1004 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Oct. 23, 2025) – A dog looks on during a mental health fair held on the pier onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Oct.23, 2025. Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rashan P. Jefferson)