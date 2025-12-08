NUWC Division Newport’s AUTEC range performs first sensor accuracy test of a German ship for NATO FORACS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

German sailors assigned to the Federal German Ship Berlin (A 1411) stand alongside members of the NATO Fleet Operational Readiness Accuracy Check Sites team to mark completion of sensor testing in October 2025 at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport's Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center in the Bahamas. Steven Petrison (third from right), of the Ranges, Engineering and Analysis Department, is the range manager assigned at Division Newport’s West Palm Beach detachment in Florida.