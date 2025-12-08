Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport’s AUTEC range performs first sensor accuracy test of a German ship for NATO FORACS [Image 2 of 2]

    NUWC Division Newport’s AUTEC range performs first sensor accuracy test of a German ship for NATO FORACS

    ANDROS ISLAND, BAHAMAS

    10.25.2025

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    German sailors assigned to the Federal German Ship Berlin (A 1411) stand alongside members of the NATO Fleet Operational Readiness Accuracy Check Sites team to mark completion of sensor testing in October 2025 at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport's Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center in the Bahamas. Steven Petrison (third from right), of the Ranges, Engineering and Analysis Department, is the range manager assigned at Division Newport’s West Palm Beach detachment in Florida.

    Date Taken: 10.25.2025
    Location: ANDROS ISLAND, BS
    AUTEC
    NUWC Division Newport
    25-38
    NATO FORACS
    Sensor Accuracy Testing

