NUWC Division Newport’s AUTEC range performs first sensor accuracy test of a German ship for NATO FORACS

For the first time, the combat oiler Federal German Ship Berlin (A 1411) completed a sensor accuracy testing at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center in the Bahamas. The event, held in October 2025, marked a milestone for NATO’s long-running Fleet Operational Readiness Accuracy Check Sites (FORACS) program.
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 15:37
|Photo ID:
|9429366
|VIRIN:
|251025-N-N1810-1001
|Resolution:
|1000x673
|Size:
|196.46 KB
|Location:
|ANDROS ISLAND, BS
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
