NUWC Division Newport’s AUTEC range performs first sensor accuracy test of a German ship for NATO FORACS

For the first time, the combat oiler Federal German Ship Berlin (A 1411) completed a sensor accuracy testing at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center in the Bahamas. The event, held in October 2025, marked a milestone for NATO’s long-running Fleet Operational Readiness Accuracy Check Sites (FORACS) program.