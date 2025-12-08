Three bays, six days a week

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    As part of an ongoing nationwide refit, contractors from Red River Army Depot continue to install anti-lock brake and electronic stability control (ABS/ESC) kits on dozens of High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) from units around the northeast at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Nov. 19.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 14:29
    Photo ID: 9429182
    VIRIN: 251119-D-HX738-8919
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    HMMWV
    Red River Army Depot
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    anti-lock brake and electronic stability control

