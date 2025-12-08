As part of an ongoing nationwide refit, High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) await pickup from units around the northeast at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Nov. 20.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 14:29
|Photo ID:
|9429180
|VIRIN:
|251120-D-HX738-2762
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Completed and staged for return [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.