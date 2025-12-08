Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Completed and staged for return [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Completed and staged for return

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    As part of an ongoing nationwide refit, High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) await pickup from units around the northeast at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Nov. 20.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 14:29
    Photo ID: 9429180
    VIRIN: 251120-D-HX738-2762
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Completed and staged for return [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Completed and staged for return
    Three bays, six days a week
    Awaiting retrofit
    Vehicles from Maine to Tennessee

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HMMWV
    Red River Army Depot
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    anti-lock brake and electronic stability control

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download