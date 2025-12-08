Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    More than 1,000 new mattresses were installed to replace all of the bedding in transitory barracks at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Nov. 24.

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 12:55
    Photo ID: 9428738
    VIRIN: 251124-D-HX738-4490
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, There's a clear difference [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mattresses
    billeting
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    facilities and infrastructure

