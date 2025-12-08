Date Taken: 11.24.2025 Date Posted: 12.08.2025 12:55 Photo ID: 9428737 VIRIN: 251124-D-HX738-4874 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.57 MB Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Out with the old, in with the new [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.