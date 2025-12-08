As part of ongoing efforts to improve conditions in the barracks, contractors replaced more than 1,000 new mattresses in the transient barracks and hauled off existing ones at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Nov. 24.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 12:55
|Photo ID:
|9428737
|VIRIN:
|251124-D-HX738-4874
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Out with the old, in with the new [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.