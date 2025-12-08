Mrs. Dana Trakel, Washington Army National Guard's Joint Services Support and Mr. Brandon Murphy, Lumena Labs, demonstrate the MindGym platform to Chief Warrant Officer Four Jason Hartley during the opening of the MindGym at the Army National Guard Aviation Sustainment Facility on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Nov. 21, 2025. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
First Army National Guard MindGyms set to help service members with mental-fitness
