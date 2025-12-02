Rendering honors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Master Sgt. William Harbeson, serving as a casualty assistance officer, or CAO, renders honors to Pfc. Lawrence R. Beard during funeral services in Westminster, Md. Beard, 27, died in a Japanese POW camp in November 1942. Beard’s remains were unidentified until earlier this year and CAOs accompanied him home for burial.