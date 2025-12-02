Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rendering honors

    
    
    
    
    
    
    Rendering honors

    WESTMINSTER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. William Harbeson, serving as a casualty assistance officer, or CAO, renders honors to Pfc. Lawrence R. Beard during funeral services in Westminster, Md. Beard, 27, died in a Japanese POW camp in November 1942. Beard’s remains were unidentified until earlier this year and CAOs accompanied him home for burial.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 09:42
    Photo ID: 9428239
    VIRIN: 251124-A-A4458-1001
    Resolution: 3240x2103
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: WESTMINSTER, MARYLAND, US
    Pfc. Beard
    Preparing for funeral service
    Rendering honors

    casualty assistance officer
    warrior ethos
    CAO
    AMLC
    service
    honor

