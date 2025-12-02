Rendering honors

U.S. Army Master Sgt. William Harbeson, serving as a casualty assistance officer, or CAO, renders honors to Pfc. Lawrence R. Beard during funeral services in Westminster, Md. Beard, 27, died in a Japanese POW camp in November 1942. Beard’s remains were unidentified until earlier this year and CAOs accompanied him home for burial.
09.30.2025
12.08.2025
|9428239
|251124-A-A4458-1001
|3240x2103
|2.04 MB
WESTMINSTER, MARYLAND, US
|1
|0
Army NCO reflects on honor to welcome home a POW as casualty assistance officer
