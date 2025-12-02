Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparing for funeral service [Image 2 of 3]

    Preparing for funeral service

    WESTMINSTER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. William Harbeson, left, and Sgt. Kenneth Altamarino assist in the preparation of funeral services for Pfc. Lawrence R. Beard, a 27-year-old World War II veteran who died in a Japanese POW camp in November 1942. Beard’s remains were recently identified and returned home to Westminster, Md. Harbeson and Altamarino, both serving as casualty assistance officers, or CAOs, accompanied Beard’s remains and assisted surviving family members throughout the process.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 09:42
    Photo ID: 9428237
    VIRIN: 251124-A-A4458-1002
    Resolution: 2520x1644
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: WESTMINSTER, MARYLAND, US
    Pfc. Beard
    Preparing for funeral service
    Rendering honors

    Army NCO reflects on honor to welcome home a POW as casualty assistance officer

    casualty assistance officer
    warrior ethos
    CAO
    AMLC
    service
    honor

