Preparing for funeral service

U.S. Army Master Sgt. William Harbeson, left, and Sgt. Kenneth Altamarino assist in the preparation of funeral services for Pfc. Lawrence R. Beard, a 27-year-old World War II veteran who died in a Japanese POW camp in November 1942. Beard’s remains were recently identified and returned home to Westminster, Md. Harbeson and Altamarino, both serving as casualty assistance officers, or CAOs, accompanied Beard’s remains and assisted surviving family members throughout the process.