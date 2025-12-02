Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The International Special Training Center hosts ISTC Symposium [Image 2 of 3]

    The International Special Training Center hosts ISTC Symposium

    PFULLENDORF, GERMANY

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Ackah-Mensah 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A medical professional addresses the audience during the 2025 International Special Training Center’s Medical Symposium in Pfullendorf, Germany, Nov. 5, 2025. The ISTC’s Medical symposium focused on the future training requirements of NATO special operations forces, and the integration of SOF medical units to enhance lethality and combat effectiveness in multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Ackah-Mensah)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 08:14
    Photo ID: 9428097
    VIRIN: 251105-A-QT852-9775
    Location: PFULLENDORF, DE
    This work, The International Special Training Center hosts ISTC Symposium [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Anthony Ackah-Mensah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ISTC
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    SwordofFreedom

