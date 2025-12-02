The International Special Training Center hosts ISTC Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A medical professional shares her expertise during the 2025 International Special Training Center’s Medical Symposium in Pfullendorf, Germany, Nov. 5, 2025. The ISTC’s medical symposium focused on the future training requirements of NATO special operations forces, and the integration of SOF medical units to enhance lethality and combat effectiveness in multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Ackah-Mensah)