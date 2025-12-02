Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Sailors, Marines Execute a Defensive Amphibious Task Force Drill [Image 8 of 8]

    11th MEU Sailors, Marines Execute a Defensive Amphibious Task Force Drill

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Trent A. Henry 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A U.S. Marine with Kilo Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, runs through a passageway while executing a defense of the amphibious task force drill aboard Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 6, 2025. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Trent A. Henry)

    11th MEU Sailors, Marines Execute a Defensive Amphibious Task Force Drill

    Comstock
    Blue-Green Team
    Pride of the Pacific
    DATF
    Marines
    Sailors

