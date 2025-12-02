11th MEU Sailors, Marines Execute a Defense of the Amphibious Task Force Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, stage M240B medium machine guns while executing a defense of the amphibious task force drill aboard Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 6, 2025. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Trent A. Henry)