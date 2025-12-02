Director of Maritime Operations Visits USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) in Naples, Italy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

2501007-N-IE405-1026 PORT OF NAPLES, Italy (Oct. 7, 2025) Cmdr. Jared Carlson, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), greets Rear Adm. Andrew Miller, director of maritime operations, at the quarterdeck of the ship in Port of Naples, Italy, Oct. 7, 2025. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)