    Director of Maritime Operations Visits USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) in Naples, Italy [Image 1 of 3]

    Director of Maritime Operations Visits USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) in Naples, Italy

    NAPLES, ITALY

    10.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)

    2501007-N-IE405-1011 PORT OF NAPLES, Italy (Oct. 7, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), salute Rear Adm. Andrew Miller, director of maritime operations, at the quarterdeck of the ship in Port of Naples, Italy, Oct. 7, 2025. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 02:00
    Photo ID: 9427719
    VIRIN: 251007-N-IE405-1011
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    DESRON 60
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    Task Force (CTF) 65
    USS Sixth Fleet
    Port of Naples

