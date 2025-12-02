Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Strait of Hormuz Transit [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Strait of Hormuz Transit

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)

    251205-N-IE405-1027 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Dec. 5, 2025) U.S. Navy Seaman Ana Sanchez, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), uses an alidade to verify the bearing and range from a contact at sea from the bridge wing during a Strait of Hormuz transit. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 02:00
    Photo ID: 9427702
    VIRIN: 251205-N-IE405-1027
    Resolution: 5694x3458
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ
    This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Strait of Hormuz Transit [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Fifth Fleet
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    Strait of Hormuz
    patrol
    CENTCOM

