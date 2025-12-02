USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Medical Training in the Arabian Gulf

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251201-N-IE405-1002 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 1, 2025) U.S. Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman Kevin Woods, left, discusses upcoming medical evolutions to U.S. Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) in the Arabian Gulf. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)