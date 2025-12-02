Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Holiday Tour brings morale to deployed members [Image 1 of 4]

    USO Holiday Tour brings morale to deployed members

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, shakes hands with the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing command team, during a USO Holiday Tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2025. Mahoney thanked the troops for their readiness, resilience and commitment to the mission, emphasizing that every forward-deployed service member strengthens America’s deterrence and global security network, supported by the USO’s steadfast presence worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 01:50
    Photo ID: 9427699
    VIRIN: 251205-F-KM205-1009
    Resolution: 5759x3839
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    AFCENT
    Morale
    CENTCOM
    USOHoliday2025
    VJCS13

