USO Holiday Tour brings morale to deployed members

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, shakes hands with the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing command team, during a USO Holiday Tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2025. Mahoney thanked the troops for their readiness, resilience and commitment to the mission, emphasizing that every forward-deployed service member strengthens America’s deterrence and global security network, supported by the USO’s steadfast presence worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)