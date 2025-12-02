USO Holiday Tour brings morale to deployed members

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, right, assists in a bomb build demonstration with U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hasan Saleem, 332nd Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron production crew member, center, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Thomas Paige, 332nd EMXS production crew member, left, during a USO Holiday Tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2025. The visit highlighted the readiness and resilience of America’s globally integrated Joint Force, as well as the enduring commitment of service members serving forward to protect the homeland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)