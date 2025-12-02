Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NBG Hosts Annual Tree Lighting [Image 3 of 5]

    NBG Hosts Annual Tree Lighting

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    12.06.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 8, 2025) – Naval Base Guam (NBG) was aglow during the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Guam annual Tree Lighting Festival Dec. 6. The field near the NBG Chapel was decorated with the holiday tree for an enchanting display of lights. Families participated in various activities and games including an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 22:33
    Photo ID: 9427531
    VIRIN: 251206-N-TU830-1021
    Resolution: 5499x3666
    Size: 6.96 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Christmas Holiday MWR

