NBG Hosts Annual Tree Lighting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 8, 2025) – Naval Base Guam (NBG) was aglow during the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Guam annual Tree Lighting Festival Dec. 6. The field near the NBG Chapel was decorated with the holiday tree for an enchanting display of lights. Families participated in various activities and games including an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus.