Air Force, Army participate in Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Exercise

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division sit on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington to prepare for a joint forcible entry scenario during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-01, Nov. 3, 2025. JPMRC 26-01 is a large-scale joint and multinational exercise designed to train units and leaders in the region's complex and austere jungle, arctic, and archipelago environments, replicating real-world conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kate Parker)