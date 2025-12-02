Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force, Army participate in Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Exercise

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kathryn Parker 

    446th Airlift Wing (AFRC)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division exit a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from Joint Base Lewis-McChord to prepare for a joint forcible entry scenario during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-01, Nov. 3, 2025. JPMRC 26-01 is a large-scale joint and multinational exercise designed to train units and leaders in the region's complex and austere jungle, arctic, and archipelago environments, replicating real-world conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kate Parker)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 17:38
    Photo ID: 9427109
    VIRIN: 251103-F-XL472-1017
    Resolution: 5681x3780
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
