Air Force, Army participate in Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Exercise

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division exit a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from Joint Base Lewis-McChord to prepare for a joint forcible entry scenario during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-01, Nov. 3, 2025. JPMRC 26-01 is a large-scale joint and multinational exercise designed to train units and leaders in the region's complex and austere jungle, arctic, and archipelago environments, replicating real-world conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kate Parker)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 17:38
|Photo ID:
|9427109
|VIRIN:
|251103-F-XL472-1017
|Resolution:
|5681x3780
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
