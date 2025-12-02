Military Working dogs visit Montana Air National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A military working dog handler with the 341st Security Forces Group, from Malmstrom Air Force Base, walks through a C-130 Hercules cargo plane during training for the canine on the Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls Mont., July 23, 2025. The canines and their handlers came to the Montana Air National Guard Base to develop skills that they don't have access to on Malmstrom Air Force Base.