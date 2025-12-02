Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working dogs visit Montana Air National Guard

    Military Working dogs visit Montana Air National Guard

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Airman Ethan Smith 

    120th Airlift Wing

    A military working dog handler with the 341st Security Forces Group, from Malmstrom Air Force Base, walks through a C-130 Hercules cargo plane during training for the canine on the Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls Mont., July 23, 2025. The canines and their handlers came to the Montana Air National Guard Base to develop skills that they don't have access to on Malmstrom Air Force Base.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 16:56
