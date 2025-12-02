Military working dogs visit Montana Air National Guard Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two military working dog handlers with the 341st Security Forces Group, from Malmstrom Air Force Base, walk through a military hangar during training on the Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls Mont., July 23, 2025. The canines and their handlers came to the Montana Air National Guard Base to develop skills that they don't have access to on Malmstrom Air Force Base.