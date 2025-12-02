Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military working dogs visit Montana Air National Guard Base [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Military working dogs visit Montana Air National Guard Base

    UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Airman Ethan Smith 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Two military working dog handlers with the 341st Security Forces Group, from Malmstrom Air Force Base, walk through a military hangar during training on the Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls Mont., July 23, 2025. The canines and their handlers came to the Montana Air National Guard Base to develop skills that they don't have access to on Malmstrom Air Force Base.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 16:56
    Photo ID: 9427107
    VIRIN: 250723-F-LL053-8562
    Resolution: 3721x2454
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military working dogs visit Montana Air National Guard Base [Image 5 of 5], by AB Ethan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military working dogs visit Montana Air National Guard Base
    Military working dogs visit Montana Air National Guard Base
    Military working dogs visit Montana Air National Guard Base
    Military Working dogs visit Montana Air National Guard
    Military working dogs visit Montana Air National Guard Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download