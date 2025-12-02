Building Pathways to Peace - 84th Anniversary of Attack on Pearl Harbor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Four F-22 Raptors from the 199th Fighter Squadron execute the Missing Man Formation Dec. 7, 2025, over Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI. The formation honors the lives lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and is a traditional aerial salute used to recognize fallen service members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)