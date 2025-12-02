Four F-22 Raptors from the 199th Fighter Squadron execute the Missing Man Formation Dec. 7, 2025, over Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI. The formation honors the lives lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and is a traditional aerial salute used to recognize fallen service members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 17:05
|Photo ID:
|9427103
|VIRIN:
|251207-F-JB127-7385
|Resolution:
|3440x2288
|Size:
|404.91 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building Pathways to Peace - 84th Anniversary of Attack on Pearl Harbor [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.