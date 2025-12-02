Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Pathways to Peace - 84th Anniversary of Attack on Pearl Harbor [Image 1 of 4]

    Building Pathways to Peace - 84th Anniversary of Attack on Pearl Harbor

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Thompson 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Four F-22 Raptors from the 199th Fighter Squadron execute the Missing Man Formation Dec. 7, 2025, over Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI. The formation honors the lives lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and is a traditional aerial salute used to recognize fallen service members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 17:05
    Photo ID: 9427103
    VIRIN: 251207-F-JB127-7385
    Resolution: 3440x2288
    Size: 404.91 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building Pathways to Peace - 84th Anniversary of Attack on Pearl Harbor [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBPHH
    USANG
    december 7th
    pearl harbor
    f-22

