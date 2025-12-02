Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Pathways to Peace - 84th Anniversary of Attack on Pearl Harbor [Image 3 of 4]

    Building Pathways to Peace - 84th Anniversary of Attack on Pearl Harbor

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Attendees gather for the 84th Remembrance Ceremony of the Dec. 7th attack on Pearl Harbor at the Atterbury Memorial Park on Hickam Field, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2025. The ceremony honors service members killed and wounded in the 1941 Japanese air raids reflecting on their sacrifices and the impact on others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula)

    This work, Building Pathways to Peace - 84th Anniversary of Attack on Pearl Harbor [Image 4 of 4], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

