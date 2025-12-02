Building Pathways to Peace - 84th Anniversary of Attack on Pearl Harbor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees gather for the 84th Remembrance Ceremony of the Dec. 7th attack on Pearl Harbor at the Atterbury Memorial Park on Hickam Field, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2025. The ceremony honors service members killed and wounded in the 1941 Japanese air raids reflecting on their sacrifices and the impact on others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula)