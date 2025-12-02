Command Chief Master Sgt. Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Conley, 171st Air Refueling Wing commander, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, gives a speech during his assumption of responsibility ceremony for becoming the new 171st ARW command chief, Dec. 6, 2025, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Upon assuming responsibility, Chief Conley is the 13th command chief of the unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)