    Command Chief Master Sgt. Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 7 of 8]

    Command Chief Master Sgt. Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Conley, 171st Air Refueling Wing commander, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, gives a speech during his assumption of responsibility ceremony for becoming the new 171st ARW command chief, Dec. 6, 2025, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Upon assuming responsibility, Chief Conley is the 13th command chief of the unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 14:06
    Photo ID: 9426772
    VIRIN: 251206-Z-OK627-1045
    Resolution: 4211x3369
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Command Chief Master Sgt. Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    171ARW
    Pittsburgh

