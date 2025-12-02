Command Chief Master Sgt. Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Ryan D. Strong, left, 171st Air Refueling Wing commander, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, presents the 171st Air Refueling Wing guidon to Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Conley, incoming 171st ARW command chief, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony Dec. 6, 2025, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Upon assuming responsibility, Chief Conley is the 13th command chief of the unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)