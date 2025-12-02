HHC 1889th Regional Support Group Gathers in Yuletide Joy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

There was laughter, games, awards, and even singing as members of HHC 1889th RSG gathered together at the Butte Elks Lodge this Saturday Evening in a show of camaraderie and good tidings. The event started off with an awards ceremony where ceremonial knives were presented to the HHC 1889th Non Commissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year, SSG David Connors and SPC Andrew James. SSG Connors, the NCO of the year, has served in the National Guard for over 11 years and calls Bozeman home. He wishes to continue his military career and aspires to make the step into the ranks of the Warrant Officer Corps. SPC James, the Soldier of the Year, has served in the National Guard for two years and heralds from Anaconda. He desires to make the military a career while also furthering his interests in becoming a gunsmith.



Conversation over dinner was followed by games, music, and social fun. The event was also honored with the presence and inspirational words of the Montana National Guard's Adjutant General, BG Trenton J. Gibson and the State Command Sergeant Major, CSM Lawrence "Keith" DeBoo. It is events like these that instill esprit de corps and build lasting memories that Soldiers will recall in the years to come.