    Renovated Rosemount Armory ready for action [Image 19 of 19]

    Renovated Rosemount Armory ready for action

    ROSEMONT, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    The Minnesota National Guard and state partners toured the
    renovated Rosemount Training and Community Center in Rosemount, Minnesota, Nov. 21, 2025. The facility, built in 1994, now supports more than 500 personnel with safety and structural upgrades including a new floor-plan, locker rooms, and a modernized motor pool for vehicle storage. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 12:12
    VIRIN: 251121-Z-DY230-1125
    Location: ROSEMONT, MINNESOTA, US
    This work, Renovated Rosemount Armory ready for action [Image 19 of 19], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Brigade
    34th Infantry Division
    Modernization
    Soldier
    National Guard
    Minnesota

