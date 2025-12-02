Renovated Rosemount Armory ready for action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Minnesota National Guard and state partners toured the

renovated Rosemount Training and Community Center in Rosemount, Minnesota, Nov. 21, 2025. The facility, built in 1994, now supports more than 500 personnel with safety and structural upgrades including a new floor-plan, locker rooms, and a modernized motor pool for vehicle storage. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)