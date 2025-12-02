Competitors in the 87th Troop Command Brigade Best Warrior Competition participate in the Noncommissioned Officer and Junior Enlisted Boards at Camp Robinson, Arkansas, Dec. 7, 2025. The Soldiers demonstrated their Army knowledge, professionalism, and military bearing as they answered questions from the three Senior Enlisted Leaders board members. The board is the final event before the competition’s award ceremony later today.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 11:29
|Photo ID:
|9426514
|VIRIN:
|251207-Z-YO076-1004
|Resolution:
|6202x4135
|Size:
|7.95 MB
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 87th Brigade Best Warrior Competition: Senior and Junior Enlisted Boards [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Marie Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.