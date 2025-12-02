Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 87th Brigade Best Warrior Competition: Senior and Junior Enlisted Boards [Image 6 of 6]

    2025 87th Brigade Best Warrior Competition: Senior and Junior Enlisted Boards

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Competitors in the 87th Troop Command Brigade Best Warrior Competition participate in the Noncommissioned Officer and Junior Enlisted Boards at Camp Robinson, Arkansas, Dec. 7, 2025. The Soldiers demonstrated their Army knowledge, professionalism, and military bearing as they answered questions from the three Senior Enlisted Leaders board members. The board is the final event before the competition’s award ceremony later today.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 11:29
    Photo ID: 9426514
    VIRIN: 251207-Z-YO076-1004
    Resolution: 6202x4135
    Size: 7.95 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 87th Brigade Best Warrior Competition: Senior and Junior Enlisted Boards [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Marie Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

