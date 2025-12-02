2025 87th Brigade Best Warrior Competition: Senior and Junior Enlisted Boards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Competitors in the 87th Troop Command Brigade Best Warrior Competition participate in the Noncommissioned Officer and Junior Enlisted Boards at Camp Robinson, Arkansas, Dec. 7, 2025. The Soldiers demonstrated their Army knowledge, professionalism, and military bearing as they answered questions from the three Senior Enlisted Leaders board members. The board is the final event before the competition’s award ceremony later today.