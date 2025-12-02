Airmen of the 139th Security Forces Squadron train with firearms simulator

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Darrin Taylor and Staff Sgt. Seth Dittemore, both 139th Security Forces Squadron Airmen, train using a firearms simulator at the Missouri Western State University Law Enforcement Academy in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Dec. 6, 2025. The firearms simulator is designed to give Airmen an opportunity to assess and respond with action to a simulated scenario using their training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)