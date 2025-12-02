Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen of the 139th Security Forces Squadron train with firearms simulator [Image 4 of 8]

    Airmen of the 139th Security Forces Squadron train with firearms simulator

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 139th Security Forces Squadron train using a firearms simulator at the Missouri Western State University Law Enforcement Academy in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Dec. 6, 2025. The firearms simulator is designed to give Airmen an opportunity to assess and respond with action to a simulated scenario using their training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Missouri National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    139th AW
    139th Security Forces Squadron
    Air National Guard

