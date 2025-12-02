PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) hosted their annual Tree Lighting and Trees for Troops tree giveaway Dec. 6 at the Mustin Beach Club. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 10:37
|Photo ID:
|9426459
|VIRIN:
|251206-N-PJ019-1182
|Resolution:
|1500x1200
|Size:
|405.03 KB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pensacola MWR Hosts Tree Lighting, Trees for Troops [Image 10 of 10], by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.